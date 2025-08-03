American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.26%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 893,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,501,000 after buying an additional 118,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $16,603,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 693.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 661,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 578,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

