Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $47.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 473,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 338,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 328,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 92.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

