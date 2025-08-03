Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

