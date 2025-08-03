AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.61. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,512. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 135.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AtriCure by 98.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

