Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Banco Santander Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSAC

Banco Santander Chile Stock Up 0.4%

Banco Santander Chile stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Banco Santander Chile has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $757.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 54,450.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.