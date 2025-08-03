Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 37,754 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstService were worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $48,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,767,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $30,523,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 61.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after buying an additional 127,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $195.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.39. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $201.10.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.