Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,108,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $436.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.04. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 22.95%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cfra Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

