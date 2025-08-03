Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,831 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Micron Technology by 140.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,335,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 781,135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne increased its stake in Micron Technology by 55.6% during the first quarter. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $104.88 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.