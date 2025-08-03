J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 68,124 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,124 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $86.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

