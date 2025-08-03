Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $41,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

