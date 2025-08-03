J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $2.25 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5,036.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 965,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,691,000 after acquiring an additional 655,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,528,000 after purchasing an additional 439,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:IQV opened at $182.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

Get Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.