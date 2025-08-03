J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $2.89 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,208,340 shares of company stock valued at $439,997,456 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.63 and its 200 day moving average is $259.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.