R Squared Ltd Boosts Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital Stock Down 0.7%

AXS stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axis Capital

Axis Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.