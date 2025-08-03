Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

REGL stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $89.45.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

