Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,970 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefonica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. Telefonica SA has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts predict that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telefonica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This is an increase from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

