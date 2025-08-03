Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,042,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,029,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,002,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $172,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.54.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $236.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

