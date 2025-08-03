Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9,751.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,585 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $60,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 78,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 55,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

