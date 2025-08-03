Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.2%

Elevance Health stock opened at $274.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.05. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.84 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

