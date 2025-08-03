Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $57,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $314.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $271.01 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

