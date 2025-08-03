Bank of Nova Scotia Has $47.91 Million Holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Open Text were worth $47,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 155,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Open Text Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Open Text Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

