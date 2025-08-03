Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,640,000 after buying an additional 335,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,850,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,011,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,087,000 after buying an additional 235,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $97.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.