PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $124.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $124,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

