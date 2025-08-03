PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $145,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

