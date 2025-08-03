PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $174,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,810,000 after buying an additional 198,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,294,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after buying an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,185,000 after buying an additional 237,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $711.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $692.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $745.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.