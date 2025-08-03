Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 362,293 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

