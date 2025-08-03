Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 287,428 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 4,255,262 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,273,000 after buying an additional 3,098,237 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after buying an additional 2,449,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,918,000 after buying an additional 2,370,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after buying an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

