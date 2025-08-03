Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vipshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after acquiring an additional 79,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 908,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 465,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 367,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,929,000 after acquiring an additional 315,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.13 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

