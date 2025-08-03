Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $21.83 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 316,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,828,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Airlines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,443 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,721 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Airlines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,885,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,490,000 after acquiring an additional 392,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,672 shares of company stock worth $4,144,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

