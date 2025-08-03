MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367,142 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MDU opened at $17.10 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.