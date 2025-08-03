Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,645 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $66,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.24. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

