Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.98 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 2.48%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $8,185,824.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,975.05. This represents a 96.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,984,197.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,017,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,658,878.69. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,594,670 shares of company stock worth $39,044,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

