Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,975 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $63,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

