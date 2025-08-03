Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $24,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

