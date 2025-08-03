Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Transdigm Group stock on May 8th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,582.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,507.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,407.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,113 shares of company stock valued at $173,419,391. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

