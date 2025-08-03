CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $48,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $297,687.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 705,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,156.44. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $242,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,302.65. This trade represents a 15.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

