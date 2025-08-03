Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

WK stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Workiva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Workiva by 8.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

