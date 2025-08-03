Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Unisys Stock Performance

UIS stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Unisys has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

About Unisys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 232.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 858,516 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter valued at $2,836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 246,660 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,559,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 220,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.