Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Unisys Stock Performance
UIS stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Unisys has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
