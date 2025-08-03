Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UISFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Unisys Stock Performance

UIS stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Unisys has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Unisys (NYSE:UISGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 232.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 858,516 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter valued at $2,836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 246,660 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,559,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 220,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

