Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 1.0%

Luckin Coffee stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of -0.24. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.