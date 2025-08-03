UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.77.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.