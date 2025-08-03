Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

CFLT opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,085,956. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $69,022.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,533.60. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,669 shares of company stock worth $11,439,593. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Confluent by 2,458.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

