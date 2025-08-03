LSV Asset Management Has $50.37 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,052 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of Annaly Capital Management worth $50,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,706,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after buying an additional 3,606,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,711,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,217,000 after acquiring an additional 730,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,105,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

