LSV Asset Management Has $54.86 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $54,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Popular by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,182,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 459,231 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 988,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 937,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP opened at $113.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $118.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

