LSV Asset Management Acquires 553,225 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.23% of ABM Industries worth $65,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 671,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ABM Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 232,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,517,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2,101.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.5%

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $90,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,672.75. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $1,941,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,884.72. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,335 shares of company stock worth $3,730,745. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

