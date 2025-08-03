Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Grows By 2,346.1%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,841,000 shares, agrowthof2,346.1% from the June 30th total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,541.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,541.6 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMCLF opened at $1.18 on Friday. CMOC Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

