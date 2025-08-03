Short Interest in CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Grows By 2,346.1%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,841,000 shares, agrowthof2,346.1% from the June 30th total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,541.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,541.6 days.
CMOC Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMCLF opened at $1.18 on Friday. CMOC Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
CMOC Group Company Profile
