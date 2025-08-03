Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, anincreaseof2,150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Premier Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRRFY

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of PRRFY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%.

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.