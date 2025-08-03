LSV Asset Management Sells 108,800 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.37% of Lincoln National worth $84,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 954,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 256,032 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

