LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,161,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,865 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $107,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $22,984,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Western Union by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 59,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Western Union by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Western Union and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Western Union Stock Down 1.6%

Western Union stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

