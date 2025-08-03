IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

