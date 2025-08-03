Ardelyx (ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $82.69 million for the quarter.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Up 2.1%

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $29,449.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 416,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,643.12. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,896,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,641.73. The trade was a 7.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 500,000 shares of company stock worth $1,793,000 and sold 83,477 shares worth $340,586. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 159,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 221,486 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.