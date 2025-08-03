Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $124,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG opened at $168.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average is $163.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $186.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.07%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

